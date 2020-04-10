FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A double shooting that happened in Fairfield last week has now turned fatal, authorities said.

The Fairfield Police Department said Deantwan Cartwright Myles, 21, of Fairfield, succumbed to his injuries Friday morning. The second victim, age 20, in the shooting has been released from the hospital and is in recovery, police said.

The shooting, which police said appeared to be gang-related, happened on the evening of April 3 at the intersection of Dover and E Tabor avenues.

Police say a firearm was found at the scene, but the suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.