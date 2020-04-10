SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Face masks worn during the coronavirus outbreak come in all colors and patterns.

Some aren’t even face masks at all. Allie Wheeland figured out that one on YouTube as she’s now wearing leggings on her face.

”My mom told me I needed to wear a mask and I went and there were none anywhere so I had to get creative and I YouTubed it,” said Wheeland.

The problem with covering up half your face all the time is not knowing what the person near you is thinking or feeling. You can’t tell if they’re smiling or frowning.

“It’s funny. You can’t tell the emotion of people behind the mask anymore,” said Wheeland.

”I usually smile all the time and now when somebody looks at me I smile and then I’m like, what? They can’t even see I’m smiling so why bother?” asked Nicole Ochoa.

“Well, I think the eyes smile so I think people know,” said Debbie Delnero.

Dr. Timothy Howard is a professor of public relations at Sacramento State University. Communication may be a bit limited right now, but Professor Howard says there are ways around it so you can get your message across.

”Use your physical gestures where you might use your hands, eye contact where you can really get into it and then the voice tone where you can show people your enthusiasm,” said Professor Howard.

“You got to do what you got to do to keep your family safe,” said Ochoa.