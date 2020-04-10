SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Amazon has confirmed that an employee at the company’s fulfillment center in Sacramento has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” Timothy Carter, Amazon spokesman, said.

Details regarding the case have not been released. Carter said all other employees at the warehouse, located at 4900 West Elkhorn Blvd., have been notified of the diagnosis.

He also said that the site has implemented a number of preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, including more frequent cleaning at all sites in the warehouse, staggering shift start times and break times, removing furniture from break rooms, and changing communication methods between employees.

Carter also said the company is implementing daily temperature screenings, checking more than 100,000 employees per day.

The spokesman said that based on guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Surgeon General, there is no evidence that coronavirus is being spread through packages.