Noah’s New York Bagels

2181 1901 J Street

Unit B

Sacramento, CA 95811

Aerospace Museum of California

Shelter in Place Spring Home Projects

(1) Get Planting!

(2) Make Old Look New Again

(3) Diy Pool Care

http://www.bethebesthome.com

http://www.kathrynemerypr.com

https://www.instagram.com/kathrynemerytv/

Tweets by KathrynEmeryTV

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsOSLHuKgj9DHKZpwvwvdzA?view_as=subscriber

The Barn & Pantry

(707) 640-0036

Sacramento SPCA #PAWPantry

Open Tuesdays and Fridays

11am-1pm

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento

Intake Department Open by Appointment: (916) 504-2851

https://www.sspca.org/covid19

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Elisabeth Watkins – Farmgirl Chef

https://www.farmgirlchef.us/

@thefarmgirlchef

BAKED CORNDOGS

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup oil

2 1/2 tablespoon butter, melted

1 tablespoon honey

2 eggs

1 1/4 cup milk

1 package hotdogs cut into 1-inch pieces

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425Â°. Grease a mini muffin pan. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl stir together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, butter, honey, eggs, and milk.

4. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and stir to combine.

5. Fill each muffin tin with 1 tablespoon of batter. Add a hotdog piece to each tin. Cover with 1 teaspoon more batter.

6. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until muffin springs back when gently pressed. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from muffin tin. Serve warm.

Serves 8.

Making Risotto Like a PRO!

Pizzeria Tra Vigne

Facebook Live Cooking Class

Friday, April 10th at 6 pm

http://www.sthelena.com

***FOR Sacramento Viewersâ€¦ get your recipe list at https://www.pizzeriatravigne.com/***