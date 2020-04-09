Noah’s New York Bagels
2181 1901 J Street
Unit B
Sacramento, CA 95811

Aerospace Museum of California

Home

Heroes Membership Drive for First Responders

Shelter in Place Spring Home Projects
(1) Get Planting!
(2) Make Old Look New Again
(3) Diy Pool Care
http://www.bethebesthome.com
http://www.kathrynemerypr.com
https://www.instagram.com/kathrynemerytv/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsOSLHuKgj9DHKZpwvwvdzA?view_as=subscriber

The Barn & Pantry
(707) 640-0036

Blog

Sacramento SPCA #PAWPantry
Open Tuesdays and Fridays
11am-1pm
6201 Florin Perkins Road
Sacramento
Intake Department Open by Appointment: (916) 504-2851
https://www.sspca.org/covid19

Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com

Elisabeth Watkins – Farmgirl Chef
https://www.farmgirlchef.us/
@thefarmgirlchef

BAKED CORNDOGS
Ingredients:
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup oil
2 1/2 tablespoon butter, melted
1 tablespoon honey
2 eggs
1 1/4 cup milk
1 package hotdogs cut into 1-inch pieces

Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 425Â°. Grease a mini muffin pan. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl stir together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, butter, honey, eggs, and milk.
4. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and stir to combine.
5. Fill each muffin tin with 1 tablespoon of batter. Add a hotdog piece to each tin. Cover with 1 teaspoon more batter.
6. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until muffin springs back when gently pressed. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from muffin tin. Serve warm.
Serves 8.

Making Risotto Like a PRO!
Pizzeria Tra Vigne
Facebook Live Cooking Class
Friday, April 10th at 6 pm
http://www.sthelena.com
***FOR Sacramento Viewersâ€¦ get your recipe list at https://www.pizzeriatravigne.com/***

Comments

Leave a Reply