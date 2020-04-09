Noah’s New York Bagels
2181 1901 J Street
Unit B
Sacramento, CA 95811
Aerospace Museum of California
Shelter in Place Spring Home Projects
(1) Get Planting!
(2) Make Old Look New Again
(3) Diy Pool Care
http://www.bethebesthome.com
http://www.kathrynemerypr.com
https://www.instagram.com/kathrynemerytv/
Tweets by KathrynEmeryTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsOSLHuKgj9DHKZpwvwvdzA?view_as=subscriber
The Barn & Pantry
(707) 640-0036
Sacramento SPCA #PAWPantry
Open Tuesdays and Fridays
11am-1pm
6201 Florin Perkins Road
Sacramento
Intake Department Open by Appointment: (916) 504-2851
https://www.sspca.org/covid19
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Elisabeth Watkins – Farmgirl Chef
https://www.farmgirlchef.us/
@thefarmgirlchef
BAKED CORNDOGS
Ingredients:
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup oil
2 1/2 tablespoon butter, melted
1 tablespoon honey
2 eggs
1 1/4 cup milk
1 package hotdogs cut into 1-inch pieces
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 425Â°. Grease a mini muffin pan. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl stir together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, butter, honey, eggs, and milk.
4. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and stir to combine.
5. Fill each muffin tin with 1 tablespoon of batter. Add a hotdog piece to each tin. Cover with 1 teaspoon more batter.
6. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until muffin springs back when gently pressed. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from muffin tin. Serve warm.
Serves 8.
Making Risotto Like a PRO!
Pizzeria Tra Vigne
Facebook Live Cooking Class
Friday, April 10th at 6 pm
http://www.sthelena.com
***FOR Sacramento Viewersâ€¦ get your recipe list at https://www.pizzeriatravigne.com/***