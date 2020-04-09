STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a laser at a Stockton police patrol aircraft.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m.

Stockton police say Falcon 1-0 was flying over the area of Rialto Avenue when someone shined a laser beam at the craft.

Falcon 1-0 was quickly able to point officers to the suspect and he was arrested.

Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Randy Williams. He’s facing charges of pointing a laser at an aircraft.