SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health officials say two homeless people in Sacramento County have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sacramento County says they learned of the positive tests on Wednesday night. Both of those people have since been hospitalized.

It’s unclear where in the county the people came from, health officials say.

County officials also noted that they are starting to take in people at the first coronavirus-specific motel for housing the homeless. Up to 20-25 people will be brought in on Thursday, officials say.

The effort is part of California’s effort to find housing for the homeless amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is working to secure 15,000 hotel and motel rooms for California’s homeless.

As of Thursday morning, Sacramento County is reporting a total of 613 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.