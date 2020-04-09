ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department said they are searching for a man accused of exposing his genitals to two minors in the area of Champion Oaks Drive and Samoa Way.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set white male adult with an orange beard and wearing a navy-colored shirt.

Police said the man was driving a teal or blue Ford C-Max (possibly a 2013 model). The vehicle may have rear bumper damage and stickers on the back windshield of a stick figure family.

The department said it believes this suspect has done this multiple times throughout the city.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.