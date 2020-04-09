Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Courtney wants to know, I don't mind the labor involved with cooking _______.
12 hours ago
Senior Birthday Surprise
Russell Okubo, owner/chef of Aji Japanese Bistro in El Dorado Hills, has been making and donating meals to area seniors. Today, he is surprising an elderly woman on her birthday by delivering a meal. She doesn't have any family so this will be a nice surprise! Dave Grasoff will join Russell!
12 hours ago
Pro Risotto!
Bring Napa Valley's St. Helena to your kitchen with one of the region’s best chef's! Learn how to cook your favorite Napa Valley Risotto like a pro virtually! Chef Nash Cognetti of Pizzeria Tra Vigne is doing Facebook live cooking classes each week! Ashley Williams is live from her kitchen with the full kit, learning how to make the special dish.
13 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is testing the hosts knowledge on retro!
13 hours ago
Mimosa Delivery!!! Pt. 2
It's been a rough week! Spend Saturday morning enjoying the sunshine with a few mimosas on board. We will deliver a bottle of chilled off-dry sparkling Rose from Wooden Valley Winery in Dixon, along with a bottle of fresh squeezed orange juice! Dina Kupfer has more!
13 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Thursday's Show Info (4/9/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (4/8/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (4/7/20)
Monday's Show Info (4/6/20)
Sunday's Show Info (4/5/20)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
Pioneering San Francisco LGBT Activist Phyllis Lyon Dies At Age 95
April 9, 2020 at 9:04 pm
Filed Under:
LGBTQ
,
Phyllis Lyon