Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, I don't mind the labor involved with cooking _______.

12 hours ago

Senior Birthday SurpriseRussell Okubo, owner/chef of Aji Japanese Bistro in El Dorado Hills, has been making and donating meals to area seniors. Today, he is surprising an elderly woman on her birthday by delivering a meal. She doesn't have any family so this will be a nice surprise! Dave Grasoff will join Russell!

12 hours ago

Pro Risotto!Bring Napa Valley's St. Helena to your kitchen with one of the region’s best chef's! Learn how to cook your favorite Napa Valley Risotto like a pro virtually! Chef Nash Cognetti of Pizzeria Tra Vigne is doing Facebook live cooking classes each week! Ashley Williams is live from her kitchen with the full kit, learning how to make the special dish.

13 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts knowledge on retro!

13 hours ago

Mimosa Delivery!!! Pt. 2It's been a rough week! Spend Saturday morning enjoying the sunshine with a few mimosas on board. We will deliver a bottle of chilled off-dry sparkling Rose from Wooden Valley Winery in Dixon, along with a bottle of fresh squeezed orange juice! Dina Kupfer has more!

13 hours ago