TRACY (CBS13) – Safeway has confirmed positive coronavirus diagnoses among employees at the company’s Tracy distribution center, a spokesperson said in a statement to CBS13.

The company did not provide an exact number of cases or further details on the confirmed cases.

Safeway did say all employees at the warehouse will be screened before their shifts starting by the end of this week. The company said it is also in the process of sourcing masks to distribute to employees in distribution centers, stores and manufacturing plants.

“Our thoughts are with every associate and neighbor who receives a confirmed diagnosis, and we hope for a full recovery,” said Wendy Gutshall, director of public and government affairs.

Gutshall said the Tracy warehouse has implemented precautionary measures to maintain social distancing, including: