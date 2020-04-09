MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has died after an early morning shooting in a Modesto grocery store parking lot.

The scene at the FoodMaxx parking lot along the 2000 block of W. Briggsmore Avenue.

Modesto police say they got a report of shots being fired a little before 6 a.m. Thursday. Officers who responded to the area found a man who had been shot at least once.

That person was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police say, and the incident has become a homicide investigation.

Few details were available on any possible suspects, but police believe two people ran away from the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone witnesses of the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

A heavy police presence was in the parking lot through the morning, but the scene has since been cleared.