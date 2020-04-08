



A pair of suspected mail thieves were arrested in Granite Bay after a vigilant citizen spotted them in the act and reported them to authorities.

The arrests happened on Saturday. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen was driving down Lou Place when they spotted two people opening mailboxes in the neighborhood and taking items out.

Following the suspects’ car, the citizen called authorities. Deputies were able to stop the suspects on Auburn Folsom Road.

Two people were inside – 37-year-old Sarah Simmons and 29-year-old Anita Lopez, both Sacramento residents – and bags full of mail, credit cards, and checkbooks that didn’t belong to them were discovered by deputies.

Deputies believe there were at least 30 victims of identity theft from the documents found inside the car.

Both Lopez and Simmons were arrested and booked into South Placer Jail. Deputies say that during the booking process methamphetamine and a pipe were also found with Lopez. A correctional officer also discovered that Simmons allegedly brought a concealed glass pipe into the jail, but had flushed it down the toilet.

Lopez and Simmons are now facing numerous charges, including identity theft, conspiracy and drug possession.