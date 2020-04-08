



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In an effort to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic, Sacramento Kings players are working with local restaurants to donate more than 1,000 to families in need.

According to the Kings, Richaun Holmes rallied his teammates together to support local restaurants and the community during this crisis. Players Harrison Barnes, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox joined Holmes to donate the meals.

“Since coming to Sacramento I have experienced firsthand how our community is truly one big family, so my teammates and I are committed to looking out for those in need and lending a helping hand,” said Holmes. “I am very thankful for my teammates in joining me to help bring smiles to others and get through this time together.”

The players teamed up with Buckhorn Grill, Chicago Fire, Fixins Soul Kitchen and Jimboy’s Tacos to get meals to families in need. They worked with multiple non-profits to identified the families and children who need food at this time.

This donation comes as part of the team’s “In This Together” campaign to give back to the community.