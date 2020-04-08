



YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Recce Community is working to help keep each other safe at Beale Air Force Base during the coronavirus crisis.

One group, the Key Spouses, has organized a program to recycle old uniforms and repurpose them into cloth face masks for Airmen.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus Innovation: Airmen 3D Printing Face Shields For Travis AFB Medical Staff

The group took in donations from around the base and is now teaching volunteers how to sew masks from the old uniforms.

According to the Beale AFB website, Capt. Kaci Jones, assistant judge advocate, 940th Air Refueling Wing, helped organize the effort. She’s also a member of the reserves.

The masks are made of two layers, one from the uniforms and the other from cotton.

Anyone interested in helping can visit the Recce Town Mask Makers Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=109016147426483&id=107421537585944&__cft__%5B0%5D=AZXddqlhIcsvtcAMkFchXgHKncqIX_346kT9yJRcifaVv400R7EZFrnjnhpsx7FVO_6U3mIHPlL0qHLYTHO_jVAwKqJSb084H0sdrh6qhYyBbyTgS7zA7Z5cbb30FqbmQK_TkIWD3kelF8Nf8csUVHq6KmWs6idWtVWFX5x1knsUiA&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R