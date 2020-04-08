Menu
Teen's Tunes: Tunes with a Twist
Tina challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.
5 minutes ago
Feeding Local Heroes
Sabrina Silva checked out a Cameron Park pizza hotspot that’s doing their part to help those on the front lines.
6 minutes ago
Masks For Healthcare Professionals
Photographer Dave Grashoff was at a Roseville business that wants to help healthcare workers.
9 minutes ago
Seniors in the Ocho 4/8/2020 Pt. 2
With graduations being cancelled all around the country, we want to make sure your Seniors (high school or college) get a shout out on Good Day! Send your pictures in to Goodday@kmaxtv.com.
13 minutes ago
Sunh Fish Home Delivery Pt. 3
Lori Wallace was checking out a fish company offering easy no-contact drop off service!
14 minutes ago
Bernie Sanders Suspends Presidential Campaign
April 8, 2020 at 8:36 am
Bernie Sanders
joe biden