STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are asking for the public’s help finding a French Bulldog puppy that was taken during a residential burglary on Monday.

Police say “Ellie,” a 20-week-old female French Bulldog, was taken during a burglary Monday morning. The dog has a distinct blue tint in the corner of her left eye.

If you’ve seen her or know where she may be, please contact the non-emergency number at 937-8377 or Detective Shaffer 937-8585.