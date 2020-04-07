



Deputies say fresh footprints in the snow lead them to three people suspected in a string of recent home burglaries in the North Lake Tahoe area.

The arrests happened around midnight on Sunday. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Brockway Vista Avenue in Kings Beach after a homeowner called to report that their surveillance camera captured images of several burglars.

Deputies at the scene soon discovered several sets of fresh shoe prints in the snow that led to a nearby motel. Two suspects were then contacted and cooperated, but a third suspect barricaded himself in the motel room.

ALSO READ: Artist Targeted By Thieves While Making Free Online Classes During Coronavirus Lockdown

That final suspect eventually surrendered when a deputy announced that he was about to send a K9 after him.

All three suspects, identified as 42-year-old Placerville resident Jesse Kulp, 34-year-old Carson City resident Amanda Whedbee, and 29-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Daniel McElroen, are suspected in at least four separate burglaries in the North Tahoe area over the past few weeks, the sheriff’s office says.

Stolen property, including a loaded firearm and a vehicle, were recovered by deputies.