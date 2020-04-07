



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County stay-at-home order has been extended through May 1 in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The new order sets new social distancing protocols for essential businesses, restricts access to recreation facilities, clarifies essential activities and travel, and prohibits all non-essential gatherings of any number of people.

“This new Public Health Order has additional clarification and directives, but the main point remains clear: people in Sacramento County must keep social distancing to the max,” said Dr. Peter Beilenson, Director of Health Services. “The single most important thing everyone can do to beat this is to stay home.”

As of Tuesday morning, there are 525 coronavirus cases in Sacramento County and 21 reported deaths.

Among other things, essential businesses must now limit the number of people who can enter a facility at one time and ensure people always maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another. The businesses must also provide hand sanitizer, soap and water, or other disinfectants at the entrance of their facility and at other appropriate areas for the public and employees to use.

Businesses should refer to the health order’s Appendix A for the full social distancing protocol.

Outdoor recreation activities are still allowed, but all county residents must follow social distancing requirements when they are out walking, hiking, biking, and running. To reduce crowding, facilities may close parking lots and restrict the number of people who can enter an area.

Additionally, public recreational facilities that “encourage gathering,” such as playgrounds, outdoor gym equipment, picnic areas, barbecue areas, tennis and pickle ball courts, rock parks, climbing walls, pools, spas, shooting and archery ranges, gyms, disc golf and basketball courts should be closed and prohibited to use. It appears that golf courses will remain open in Sacramento County at this time.

All Sacramento County parks will be closed to the public on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. In a Facebook post, Sacramento County regional parks wrote the closure is a proactive precaution to limit use of their facilities and reduce crowds. Trails will remain open, but parking lots and restrooms will be closed.

All travel is prohibited except travel to manage after-death arrangements and burial; travel to arrange for shelter or avoid homelessness; travel to avoid domestic violence or child abuse; travel for parental custody arrangements. Essential business travel is also permitted.

Attending a funeral is classified as an essential activity under the order, but there can be no more than 10 people present at a service. Funeral home providers, mortuaries, cemeteries and crematoriums have also been added to the list of essential businesses.

Moving is also considered an essential activity, but only if it’s not possible to postpone an already planned move or if the move is necessary for safety, sanitation, or a habitability reason.