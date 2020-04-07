



In an effort to protect the homeless population and slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Sacramento City Council approved a $15 million homeless response plan Tuesday.

The money, which is primarily from state and federal sources specially allocated for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will go toward supporting existing shelters, expanding shelter capacity, and outreach at encampments.

So far, trailers have already been delivered to Cal Expo to house the homeless. Additionally, the county housing authority has identified more than 1,100 motel units and said the owners are willing to sign contracts. More than 100 of those units are already ready to go. This comes after Gov. Newsom said last week the state plans to secure 15,000 hotel and motel rooms to house the homeless statewide.

At encampments, the city plans to use the newly allocated funds to help ensure restrooms have working water taps and are stocked with necessities such as soap, drying materials, and bath tissue. If there is not a toilet or handwashing facility nearby, they will provide porta-potties for encampments of more than 10 people.

So far, sanitation equipment has been ordered for 10-20 sites within Sacramento County.

The city is also ensuring that food and water are delivered to vulnerable populations.