



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Fire Department has gained 36 new firefighters who graduated early to help the department meet the coronavirus crisis.

In a Facebook post Monday, the department said the Academy Class 19-2 are set to start their duties next Monday. Last November, 43 recruits stared their journey. They were supposed to graduate this month, but their graduation date was moved up so they could get to work sooner.

Fire Chief Gary Loesch surprised the recruits on March 27 with an improvised ceremony. Now five women and 31 men will be joining the Sacramento Fire Department and helping keep the community safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Eight other recruits from Woodland Fire and West Sacramento Fire also graduated.

