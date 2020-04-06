



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It just got easier to get tested for coronavirus in Sacramento County.

The county’s main drive-thru testing site has loosened the rules on who can get tested. Now anyone with mild symptoms can quality.

Previously the drive-thru clinic at Cal Expo focused only on high-risk patients.

It’s operated by Google Affiliate Verily. If you think you should be tested, go to the Project Baseline website and fill out their form.

Meanwhile, the state is working to cut down on a backlog of pending tests. On Monday, the California Health Department said more than 143,000 have been conducted and results are pending for more than 14,000.

