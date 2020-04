Brotherly MudLocal band, Brotherly Mud, in Auburn has created a new song “QuaranTina,” which is a comedic way of looking into the quarantine!

Parenting TeensParents of teenagers are stuck indoors with their teens and now operating as teacher in addition to everything else highlighting the difficulty in communication and motivation. Chris Taylor talks to us today!

Firefighter Pushup ChallengeLocal firefighters and Muertos coffee are doing all they can to fill the boot and raise money for families affected amid local shutdown. This is all being done with a push up challenge!

Mona Lisa Art ProjectNow that schools have changed their learning experience to be fully virtual, Sabrina is gonna hop in on one of the virtual history classes at Spring View Middle School. Their latest virtual learning project was to create their own Mona Lisa art piece to contribute to a "gallery," obviously virtually!

The Plant Lady Pt 6Marlene the Plant Lady has all the answers so your plants can grow beautifully.

