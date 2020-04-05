RIPON (CBS13) – An Oregon woman was arrested in Ripon after being found in possession of stolen car out of Richmond, authorities said.

The Ripon Police Department said that Jessica Velasquez, 26, was located just after 4 p.m. on Saturday in the vehicle near a business in the 1500 block of W. Colony Road.

Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Richmond earlier in the day.

Velasquez was also found with a K9 in the passenger seat. The dog was taken to the city’s animal control facility, police said.

Velasquez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.