PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said over 400 cloth masks created by inmates were given away to the public to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said women within the South Placer Jail’s sewing and laundry program helped create 1,200 masks in total, hundreds of which were passed out to the public on Sunday.

The giveaway began at 9 a.m. in the South Placer Jail parking lot.

Officials said due to popular demand another giveaway will be set up to provide more masks to the public.

Placer County health officials recommend that all residents wear face coverings when leaving their homes.