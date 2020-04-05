TRAVIS AFB (CBS13) – Travis Air Force Base says everyone on base must cover their face with either a mask or some other type of cloth covering in areas where they can’t maintain at least six feet of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) published a memorandum from U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Sunday addressing the use of masks and other face coverings for DOD personnel, their families, and beneficiaries on DOD installations.

The base says that the memo states, “Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.”

Base officials say the intent of the guidance is to support the CDC’s recommendations from last week asking people to wear face coverings in areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain.