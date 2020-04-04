GOLD RIVER (CBS13) – A senior living facility in Sacramento County says one of its residents has tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Eskaton Gold River Lodge says they were notified by the hospital of the diagnosis on April 1.

The facility says the resident remains in the hospital as of Saturday night.

“Eskaton Gold River Lodge has been following CDC, DSS and public health guidelines over the past month to minimize the risk of infection to our staff and residents; including restricted visitation, no congregate dining or activities, heightened infection control and standard precautions as well as employees are screened for symptoms on every shift,” Eskaton said in a statement to CBS13.

No further details on the patient were released.