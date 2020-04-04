SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order that will provide expanded access to child care for essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The executive order will allow the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services to waive programmatic and administrative requirements, the governor’s office said in a press release.

The governor’s office said those waivers will focus on “current eligibility and enrollment priorities that prevent child care and afterschool programs from serving children of essential workers.”

As a result, child care will be able to prioritize essential workers, including health care professionals, emergency responders, law enforcement officials, and grocery store employees.

The executive order also states that both of the departments of education and social services will issue guidance on how the prioritization will roll out, as well as guidance on how child care providers can safely provide care. The governor’s office said this guidance will be issued no later than April 7.

Newsom’s order also said that priority for abused and neglected children will not be impacted.

Lastly, Newsom said the state can take advantage of new federal flexibility to provide pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to children. Information will be shared between the social services and the Department of Education to identify those eligible for the benefit, reducing food insecurity and ensuring children are fed.