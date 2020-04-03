TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A significant weather system is expected to bring up to four feet of snow to some parts of the Sierra over the weekend.

The National Weather Service says light to moderate rain is expected in the valley starting early Saturday. Only about .5’’ to 1’’ of precipitation is expected in the valley while about 2”-3” is expected in the foothills, forecasters say.

Heavy mountain snow returns this weekend, especially on Sunday. Up to 1-3 feet of snow are forecast, locally up to 4 feet.

⚠️ Chain controls & travel delays are very likely with this storm. #cawx pic.twitter.com/mIpJeweEIC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 3, 2020

Forecasters say the heaviest precipitation is expected on Sunday. Effects will be more pronounced in the high country, however.

Snow levels are expected to be between the 4,000’-5,000’ mark on Saturday and Sunday. The level is then predicted to drop down to the 3,000’-4,000’ mark on Monday.

A Winter Weather Watch will be in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning. Drivers are being asked to avoid mountain travel if possible, and to bring chains if they do.