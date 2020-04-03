SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is going head-to-head Friday evening with Atlanta Hawks point guard Trey Young in the first-ever NBA 2K Players’ Tournament on ESPN and ESPN 2.

The single-elimination tournament features 16 current NBA players including Barnes, Young, Kevin Durant, Hassan Whiteside, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Andre Drummond, Zach LaVine, Montrezl Harrell, Domantas Sabonis, DeMarcus Cousins, Deandre Ayton, Michael Porter Jr., Rui Hachimura, Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Beverly.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned the NBA 2K20 champion and will have the opportunity to select a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

“I am excited for this opportunity to play basketball, a game that I love, in the virtual form and to provide entertainment to fans worldwide during this time of uncertainty,” Barnes said. “This unique opportunity allows us to use our platform to give back and donate to organizations providing vital services during this pandemic.”

Barnes versus Young tips off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2. Kevin Durant and Derrick Jones Jr. open up the tournament at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.