“During this time, our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County Public Health Officer. “This is a tragic reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19. To slow the spread of this virus, we all need to stay inside as much as possible and severely limit person to person interactions, as hard as that is.”

Further details regarding the individual were not released.

As of April 2, the county had a total of 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases, California has over 11,300 cases and the U.S. has over 270,000 cases.