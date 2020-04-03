Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Purchase for Pickup online at IDigGreenAcres.com
Sayla Music
saylamusicacademy.com
TOY ASSOCIATION
https://www.toyassociation.org/
http://www.thegeniusofplay.org
NeighborhoodBikeShop
*please include: to contact-
Www.facebook.com/NeighborhoodBikeShopCA
JENNIFER SIMONETTI-BRYAN HAS A COURSE WHERE YOU CAN LEARN ABOUT ITALIAN WINES AT HOME:
Online Course Title: The Everyday Guide to Wines of Italy
o Short description: 6 Video Lesson Course. An intermediate enthusiast’s dive into the world of Italian wine. A great supplement for Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET), Society of Wine Educators or Wine Scholar Guild students.
o Level: Beginner to Intermediate
o Link: https://www.thegreatcourses.com/courses/the-everyday-guide-to-wines-of-italy.html
o Image: See attached Italy Audible, Italy Video
o People can take via: Audible, Mobile, Computer
https://www.thegreatcourses.com/courses/the-everyday-guide-to-wines-of-italy.html
Palermo Ristorante Italiano
9632 Emerald Oaks Drive
Elk Grove, Ca. 95624
(916)686-1582
Lunch from 11-4pm
Dinner from 4-8pm
http://www.palermo-ristorante.com
Tommy Thompson
Soccer Player, SJ Earthquakes
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2zeMHIiHcFoc2eUBvITkyQ/featured
ig @tomthom11
Dee Dee’s Cafe
Open for Curbside & Delivery
(209) 772-2220
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Restaurant/Dee-Dees-Cafe-2248029488627476/
DIY Cookie Decorating Kits
Order by Sunday
Pickup friday April 10th
Megansbakeshop.com
Facebook: Megan’s Bake Shop
Instagram: megansbakeshop1
My Gym LIVE
Every Day at various times for enrolled members
$55 per family
participating locations:
8765 Center Parkway
Sacramento, CA 95823
805 Wales Drive
Folsom, CA 95630
MyGym.com/Elk Grove
MyGym.com/Folsom
Sactown Express
1901 L St.
Sacramento
Free Wash for Emergency Responders