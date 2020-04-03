



– The California Highway Patrol has released further details on the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Stanislaus County and is asking the public for help in locating the vehicle involved.

The CHP still has not released the victim’s name but confirmed the individual was a 51-year-old man from Patterson.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday along Marshall Road just east of Tulip Avenue.

Investigators believe the suspect may have been driving a 2000-2006 GM pickup or SUV. The vehicle will likely have front and right side collision damage and is missing the glass in its passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Modesto CHP.