Question of the Day Pt 2
Courtney wants to know, how do you take your chocolate?
52 minutes ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is testing the hosts’ knowledge with earth questions!
54 minutes ago
Cru Chocolate
Dina Kupfer showed us how a local chocolate maker is using a unique food to help promote good health!
55 minutes ago
MLB Season on Pause
Photographer Dave Grashoff caught up with local MLB star, Braden Bishop to see how he's been spending his time during the shelter in place.
57 minutes ago
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Courtney wants to know, never thought I’d take buying ___ for granted.
1 hour ago
Latest
Friday's Show Info (4/3/20)
Thursday's Show Info (4/2/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (4/1/20)
Monday's Show Info (3/30/20)
Sunday's Show Info (3/29/20)
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ Singer Bill Withers Dies At 81
April 3, 2020 at 9:07 am
Bill Withers