Flamingo House To-Go

2315 K St.

Sacramento

916.409.7500

Thurs-Sundays

Lunch 12pm-3pm

Dinner 5pm-8pm

SPONSOR A LUNCH

DELIVERED DURING BUSINESS HOURS 10AM-7PM

$10

WEBSITE: HTTPS://GARDENOFEATN.NET

Easter Bunny Home Visits (Touch-Free!)

DATE & TIME 4/4-4/9 (See our FB Event page / Eventbrite tickets to learn when The Bunny is hopping through your area & to snag a spot)

LOCATION Placer County Homes

COST $40 for a private home visit, $100 for a neighborhood visit (up to 4 different homes), $5 to add a dozen filled eggs!

https://facebook.com/events/s/easter-bunny-home-visits-touch/2265046317124409/?ti=as

Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-bunny-home-visits-touch-free-tickets-101578233230

TAHOE BLUE VODKA



Instagram & Twitter @tahoebluevodka

https://www.facebook.com/TahoeBlueVodka

TAHOE BLUE VODKA RECIPES

Tahoe Blue Claw

– 1oz Tahoe Blue Vodka

– Splash of club soda

– Squeeze of lime

– Garnish with a freshly spanked sprig of mint

Vanilla Spritzer

– 1.5oz Tahoe Blue Vodka

– 2-3 dashes chocolate bitters

– Top with vanilla soda

– Garnish with cinnmon stick

Blood Orange Mule

– 1.5oz Tahoe Blue Vodka

– Equal parts blood orange soda & ginger beer

– Stir and garnish with slice of blood orange and fresh rosemary

Meals For Firefighters

WWW.BURGESSBROTHERS.COM

@THEBURGESSBROTHERS

@CHURWAFFLE

Drive Thru PAWPantry

Tuesdays & Fridays

11am-1pm

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org/pawpantry

#PAWPantry

Lake Appliance Repair

(916) 985-3426

HALL’S Virtual Tastings

Visit hallwines.com

Chef Charlie Palmer

@chefcharliepalmer

http://www.charliepalmer.com

4MOM FOUNDATION

http://www.4mom.org

http://www.fancyfeetdance.net

916-451-4900

Instagram @fancyfeetdance

Tank House BBQ & “Butcher” and Jungle Bird Cocktails To Go

tankhousebbq.com

thejunglebird.com