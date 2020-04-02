SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued an executive order Thursday protecting consumers who may be unable to pay their water bills during the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor’s order protects consumers, including homes and small businesses, from seeing their water shut off due to non-payment. Newsom said over 100 water systems throughout the state have already suspended shutoffs due to non-payment.

“This executive order will help people who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring they have water service,” Newsom said. “Water is critical to our very lives, and in this time, it is critically important that it is available for everyone.”

Additionally, the order will restore water for those who may have experienced shutoffs as of March 4, 2020, when California was issued a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom said the State Water Resources Control Board will issue best practices and guidelines on support for the state’s water systems during this time.