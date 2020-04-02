



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The EDD says it is working overtime and just announced it processed over a million claims in two weeks. But every day CBS13 is helping people navigate new errors or problems with that claim process and we wanted to share some of the lessons we’ve learned along the way.

The most recent lesson has to do with an application question that asks if you are ready to accept work in your specific field.

Lesson 1: People who checked “yes” generally had their benefits approved. People who checked “no” generally did not.

Many are answering “no” to the question, “Are you ready and willing to accept work that matches your work skills.”

They argue that they have been told their industries are not essential and they have been ordered to stay home. Some, in the cosmetology industry for instance, have even faced backlash for continuing to work.

Many said they answered the question honestly, “no,” because they are not “ready to accept work” in their field. As a result, they say the EDD denied their claim stating, “You must be able and available for work each week.”

Another problem that applicants are running into involves the EDD Customer Account Number.

Lesson 2: You can’t log in to review your account or make changes until you get a letter from the EDD with your Customer Account Number.

When people can’t get through on the phone, they often attempt to view their account online. However, many are surprised to find that they need an EDD Customer Account Number to login.

The EDD mails those numbers in a letter sent by U.S. Mail to each recipient. The people we’ve heard from are generally getting those letters 7-10 days after they apply online.

Meanwhile, some people are getting other letters that notify them of a phone interview appointment before their claim can be approved. It lists a date and time for the phone appointment with the EDD along with the number that they plan to call you at.

Lesson 3: Even if the EDD prints the wrong number on your letter, they may still call you at the correct number anyway.

After filling out the online application for unemployment benefits from the state, Eric and his coworker both got letters in the mail notifying them of phone appointments with the EDD.

“An EDD rep will call you at the following number,” Eric said, reading the letter out loud. “And there’s a number listed and it’s not your number!”

But neither of the numbers listed on either of the men’s letters was their own. Neither number was even close to their actual phone numbers. When CBS13 called the phone numbers listed on the letters, both were disconnected.

Eric’s co-worker did eventually end up getting a call at his real number and when he told the EDD rep about the wrong numbers, he said she laughed.

The EDD would not respond directly to any of these issues, however, they did deny any printing errors on claims.

They would not address why the phone numbers on the letters were wrong or if people should answer “yes,” when asked if they’re ready to accept work in a non-critical industry.

People who have been denied for answering “no” can reapply and change their answer.

