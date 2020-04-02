SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Approximately two dozen RV-style trailers meant to help at-risk individuals self-quarantine during the coronavirus crisis have arrived at Cal Expo as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to protect vulnerable populations during the outbreak, the City of Sacramento said.

Sacramento is expected to receive a total of 63 trailers from the state, officials said. The City said the trailers will play a key role in sheltering and protecting at-risk populations, including the homeless, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City said the state-issued trailers are just part of the state’s efforts to protect people in need with immediate isolation, along with hotels, motels and other facilities.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Senator Richard Pan, Assemblyman Kevin McCarty and Homeless Services Manager Emily Halcon will provide at 10 a.m. on Friday a first look at the trailers and their placement in Cal Expo.