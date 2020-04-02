



SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Solano County Public Health officials say an elderly resident has died from complications of the novel coronavirus.

This is the first reported death in the county. As of Thursday, there are 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Solano County.

Officials say the resident who died was 85 years of age or older and had multiple severe underlying health conditions. No other information about the resident was released.

County health officials say 69% of their COVID-19 cases are individuals between the age of 19 and 64. One-third of the cases are people over the age of 65.

Solano County extended its stay-at-home order earlier this week through April 30.

There are currently more than 10,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California and 233 deaths.

