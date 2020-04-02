



For the first time in its 70-year history, Sacramento’s Music Circus season has been postponed.

Broadway Sacramento announced Thursday that its 2020 season has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The six shows that were set to run this summer — Kinky Boots, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate, Annie, Monty Python’s Spamalot and The Color Purple — will now take place next summer starting June 8.

RELATED: Events and attractions closed because of the coronavirus

Broadway Sacramento President and CEO Richard Lewis wrote in a letter to patrons, “Not knowing with any certainty whether it will be safe—or even allowed—for large groups of people to assemble as soon as June, we could not move forward with the complex preparations and significant financial commitments required to produce the season.”

Customers who have already purchased their 2020 season tickets can commit to the 2021 season, and their purchase will carry over. Lewis said ticket prices will probably increase next season, but tickets that were already purchased will be accepted.