



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health officials say a large chunk of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sacramento County is being linked to church-related gatherings.

Sacramento County public health announced new COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday. There are 314 total confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, officials say. Another death has also been linked to the coronavirus, bringing the count to 9.

About one-third of those confirmed cases have been linked to church gatherings, public health officials say.

“Sacramento County is urging – and, not just because the Public Health Order calls for it – all residents, from all faiths and all backgrounds to stay home – lives in our communities depend on it,” public health officials said in a release on Wednesday.

Essential businesses remain open, but health officials are urging people to try and minimize their trips to just going grocery shopping once a week.

Health officials also noted that there was a confirmed case of the coronavirus in all but one city in Sacramento County.