



TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — All 850 Grand Princess cruise passengers have finished their quarantine and left Travis Air Force Base, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The passengers were taken to Travis on March 9 after 21 crew members and passengers tested positive for coronavirus during a voyage. The cruise ship was held off the coast of California for a few days before passengers were taken to Travis and other bases.

Health officials say two men in their 60s who were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base after being on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have died from coronavirus complications.

The men, like many of the passengers from that ship, disembarked and were quarantined at Travis AFB for a time. Once they started showing symptoms of the virus, however, the men were immediately transferred to hospitals in the area.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, one man passed away on March 21. The other man died on March 23.

Passengers who did not test positive for COVID-19 were screened daily at Travis and given basic medical care for other health conditions. They have all been transported to their final destination.

“We can’t overstate how much the cooperation and engagement of our federal, state, and local partners helped us meet this enormous challenge. Supporting the quarantine for these passengers assisted in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and with protecting the American public,” said Dr. Robert Kadlec, HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).