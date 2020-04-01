



In order to encourage students to continue learning during the coronavirus pandemic, at least two school districts are providing laptops to students.

On Wednesday Twin Rivers Unified began distributing Chromebooks and laptops at four Twin Rivers high schools. In order for students to be able to get a laptop, they must visit https://lfweb.twinriversusd.org/Forms/devicerequest ,fill out the form and schedule a pick-up time. Students and families must present their confirmation number, a student ID or valid picture ID upon pick up.

In total, the school plans to distribute 8,500 Chromebooks and 2,200 hotspots at four sites from April 1-3, April 6-8 and April 13-15.

Washington Unified School District has a similar plan to make laptops available to students.

According to the district’s website , emails will be sent out by each school’s principal with school-specific details about laptop distribution, including information about a one-hour window to pick up the units. Students are being asked to submit a request for a Chromebook to their teacher and site administrator via telephone, Google Classroom, or via an email with the school’s main office.

Each school has been assigned a date to distribute Chromebooks within the window between April 2-April 7, 2020 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at school sites. Students are asked to do the following:

Bring a student ID card for each student checking out a Chromebook.

If you don’t have a student ID card, make sure you know the ID number (lunch number) and the name of the student’s teacher.

Students are encouraged to accompany their parents/guardians to pick up devices but parents/guardians may pick up devices without students present. Chromebooks will not be distributed without a valid student ID number.

Parents/Guardians must sign off upon checkout of Chromebook.

The district is still working on a plan to make the internet available to students.