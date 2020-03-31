



SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — While the state of California remains under an indefinite stay-at-home order, some counties have decided to extend their local public health orders.

On Tuesday Solano County Public Health officials extended their shelter-at-home order until April 30. Their order was originally issued on March 18.

“We extended the shelter at home health order and directive to re-emphasize the importance that everyone continues to follow self-isolation and social distancing best practices,” County Health Officer Bela Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., said in a press release on Tuesday.

El Dorado County followed suit Tuesday evening, also extending their stay-at-home directive until April 30. The new order takes place at midnight on March 31, according to the El Dorado County Public Health Department.

State officials have not said how long the shelter-in-place order will last for all of California.

On Tuesday, the State Superintendent issued a statement saying he believes schools may remain closed for the rest of the academic year.