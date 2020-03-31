



DAVIS (CBS13) — While many businesses and restaurants have shut down during the coronavirus outbreak, California farmers markets remain open, providing fresh food directly to customers.

In Davis, some community members were concerned after seeing the Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays. But there’s no need to be concerned because the farmers market is classified as an essential grocery provider.

The Davis market is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in Central Park. According to Executive Director Randii MacNear, the market has reorganized booths to add space between vendors and put up signs to remind guests about social distance. There are also extra hand-washing stations in the park to ensure good hygiene.

In Roseville, Denio’s Famers Market extended its hours to be open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Denio’s organizers announced that only the farmers market portion would be open as a result of the statewide effort to reduce the coronavirus. Only a handful of food vendors will be available, as well: Montiel’s Wood Fired Pizza, the Pink Pagoda and one corn dog vendor. All the food will be grab and go, as seating will not be available.

In Galt, the Galt Market reopened for business on Tuesday.