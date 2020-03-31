Menu
Question of the Day Pt 2
Courtney wants to know, what projects have you been working on?
1 hour ago
Neighborhood Jazzercise
During these challenging times when everyone is stuck at home self-isolating, we're trying to come up with creative ways to use our talents. Lori Wallace is live from a Cul-da-sac in Lodi trying out a Jazzercise class!
1 hour ago
Virtual Softball Practice
Just a couple of weeks ago, we were at Foothill Gold Fastpitch Softball Team's field day, but now, they're practicing for the season on Zoom. Sabrina Silva is joining their zoom practice and chatting with the kiddos and coaches about how they're doing practicing virtually!
1 hour ago
Trivia Toast Pt 2
Court is back to test the hosts knowledge of potatoes.
1 hour ago
Care Packages
Two sisters from Elk Grove, Cristina and Monica, are putting together care packages for doctors, nurses and medical staff in Solano County and Davis Sutter. They have been paying for everything themselves and are asking the community for help to buy more supplies. Lori Wallace is standing by (via Zoom) with more!
1 hour ago
Coronavirus Update: Placer County Schools Extend Closures Through May 1
March 31, 2020 at 9:33 am
Placer County
Rocklin News
Roseville News