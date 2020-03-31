Question of the Day Pt 2Courtney wants to know, what projects have you been working on?

1 hour ago

Neighborhood JazzerciseDuring these challenging times when everyone is stuck at home self-isolating, we're trying to come up with creative ways to use our talents. Lori Wallace is live from a Cul-da-sac in Lodi trying out a Jazzercise class!

1 hour ago

Virtual Softball PracticeJust a couple of weeks ago, we were at Foothill Gold Fastpitch Softball Team's field day, but now, they're practicing for the season on Zoom. Sabrina Silva is joining their zoom practice and chatting with the kiddos and coaches about how they're doing practicing virtually!

1 hour ago

Trivia Toast Pt 2Court is back to test the hosts knowledge of potatoes.

1 hour ago

Care PackagesTwo sisters from Elk Grove, Cristina and Monica, are putting together care packages for doctors, nurses and medical staff in Solano County and Davis Sutter. They have been paying for everything themselves and are asking the community for help to buy more supplies. Lori Wallace is standing by (via Zoom) with more!

1 hour ago