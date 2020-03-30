SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into the front of a business in Sacramento.

The crash happened at the Petsmart in the 7200 block of Florin Mall Road. An SUV went all the way inside the building, trapping at least one person inside the vehicle, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Firefighters say no pets were injured in the crash.

The injured passengers were transported to the hospital as a precaution.