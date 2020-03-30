SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Fair will not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a San Joaquin County Fairgrounds Facebook post, the Fair Board of Directors suspended the 2020 fair because of COVID-19 concerns and “the current financial situation at the San Joaquin County Fair.”

The fair was set to happen from June 18-21.

According to the post, the fair will be held again next year.

The California State Fair, which is held each year at Cal Expo, is still scheduled to take place from July 17 – August 2.

This is a developing story.