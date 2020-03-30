SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Sacramento County neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

The scene is along the 6800 block of Concert Way, off of Elkhorn and Andrea boulevards.

Deputies found the victim lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. Monday. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and believe the shooting was targeted. Investigators said they do not know the motive at this time.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office after next of kin is notified.

Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being. People are being asked to avoid the area.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.