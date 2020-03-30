ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after officers say he tried to burglarize a Roseville business over the weekend by coming through the roof.

The incident happened Sunday at an eyeglass store along the 5000 block of Foothills Boulevard.

Officers responded to the business, which had been temporarily closed due to the statewide shelter-at-home order over the coronavirus, and deployed a drone to see what was going on. Officers quickly spotted a suspect on the roof who was allegedly trying to break in by using a large cinder block.

A perimeter was set up and officers soon arrested 31-year-old Roseville resident Nicholas Chaves.

Chaves is now facing burglary charges.