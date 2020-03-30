OAKLAND (CBS13) — A longtime coach in the Oakland Athletics minor league system has tested positive for coronavirus and is on a ventilator, his family says.
Webster Garrison was expected to manage one of the A’s Arizona Fall League teams and was the manager of the Class A Advanced Stockton Ports last year.
Over the weekend, Garrison’s fiancee announced that both she and him had tested positive for COVID-19.
I know we all are so overwhelmed with emotions right now. I am physically suffering from this virus as well. I am blessed to be able to cry out to God and ask for healing of my body and lungs unlike so many others. This man, my fiancé, Webster Garrison, the love of my life, is on a ventilator in the hospital, fighting for his life and I can’t even be at his side! I’m asking, pleading, and begging you to help lift him and the entire world up in prayer! At 10pm every night our family and friends call out his name in prayer! Please join us!!!!! I love y’all!!
“I am asking, pleading and begging you to help lift him and the entire world up in prayer,” Nikki Trudeuax wrote.
In a statement, the A’s confirmed that one of their minor league staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but wouldn’t name him.
Garrison, 54, is a native of Louisiana – one of the states seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.