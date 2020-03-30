SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A search was on for a man who reportedly confronted an employee at a Sacramento County fast-food restaurant while carrying a machete.

The incident happened a little before 9 a.m. Monday at a Burger King in the area of Madison Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.

Deputies say a man was reportedly confrontational with a manager at the eatery and was asked to leave.

A perimeter was set up by deputies to try and find the man. No description was immediately available.

Later Monday morning, deputies announced that both the man and the machete had been located.

The man, whose name has not been released at this point, was taken into custody.